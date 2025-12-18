Photo: Contributed Connor Carey Rose

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 16, 2025.

Connor Carey ROSE is wanted for mischief under $5,000.

ROSE is described as a Caucasian 30-year-old male, six-feet, four-inches tall and 241 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-22240

