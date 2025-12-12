Photo: Crime Stoppers Dylan Patrick Hayes

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 8, 2025.

Dylan Patrick HAYES is wanted on two counts of theft under $5,000.

HAYES is described as a Caucasian 31-year-old male, five-feet, six-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-42135

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.