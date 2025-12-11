Photo: Crime Stoppers Steven Craig Kinakin

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 8, 2025.

Steven Craig KINAKIN is wanted on three counts of theft under $5,000.

KINAKIN is described as a Caucasian 38 year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 146 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-25992

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.