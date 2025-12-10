Photo: Crime Stoppers Stephane Edward Bradley

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 8, 2025.

Stephane Edward BRADLEY is wanted for robbery and theft under $5,000.

BRADLEY is described as a Caucasian 41-year-old male, 5 ft. 11 in.five-feet, 11-inches tall and 186 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-61215

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.