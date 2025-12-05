Photo: Crime Stoppers Brent Lee Hildahl

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 2, 2025.

Brent Lee HILDAHL is wanted for theft under $5,000.

HILDAHL is described as a Caucasian 44-year-old male, six feet tall and 161 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-17677

