Gold Hill 2020 Cabernet Franc

Classy and complex wine

Wine: Gold Hill 2020 Cabernet Franc

Winery: Gold Hill Winery

Why drink it? Gold Hilll general manager and winemaker Val Tait worked as a molecular geneticist in a lab but hated it. Lucky for us wine lovers, she was introduced to the world of wine at a party and she never looked back. She completed an enology and viticulture degree from the University of California, Davis, and worked at several Okanagan wineries before landing at Gold Hill a few years ago.

This Cabernet Franc is classy and complex, with notes of dried thyme and redcurrant, and a deep garnet colour. The 2019 is also available and is worth picking up, too.

“I’ve always loved working with Cabernet Franc,” says Tait, adding that she’d love to one day be part of a Cabernet Franc-focused wine festival.

“There is something very expressive about Cabernet Franc here in the valley, which I really like. It has more of a dry herbal note alongside the fruit.”

She added that 2022 “is looking to be an amazing vintage,” good news for all Okanagan wine fans.

Pair with: Grilled red peppers and lentils with thyme, roast lamb or roast chicken

Price: $48

Music pairing: Gold Rush by Death Cab for Cutie