Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Anmol Singh

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 10, 2025.

Anmol SINGH is wanted on an immigration warrant.

SINGH is described as a South-Asian, 25-year-old male, five-feet, 6.5 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #M000106329

