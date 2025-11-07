Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Glenn Corey Corrigal

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 4, 2025.

Glenn Corey CORRIGAL is wanted for theft under $5,000.

CORRIGAL is described as a Caucasian 40-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #WK2025-43203

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.