Kelowna's most wanted
Troy Ronald Babiuk
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Oct. 28, 2025.
Troy Ronald BABIUK is wanted for MVA, driving while prohibited.
BABIUK is described as a Caucasian 55-year-old male, six-feet, one-inch tall and 221 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #LC2024-21505
