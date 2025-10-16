Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Ory-Dan James Kromm

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Oct. 15, 2025.

Ory-Dan James KROMM is wanted for robbery.

KROMM is described as a South Asian, 38-year-old male, five-feet eight-inches tall and 177 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-42410

