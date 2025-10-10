Kelowna most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Jake Joseph Woloshen

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Oct.7, 2025.

Jake Joseph WOLOSHEN is wanted in connection to two motor vehicle accidents.

WOLOSHEN is described as a Caucasian 22-year-old male, five-feet, 10-inches tall and 181 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-2539

