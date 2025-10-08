Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Brent Andrew Russell

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Oct. 7, 2025.

Brent Andrew RUSSELL is wanted on two counts of failing to comply with probation order, assault and mischief under $5,000.

RUSSELL is described as a Caucasian 48-year-old male, five-feet, 10-inches tall and 166 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2019-5673

