Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kayla Fay Huston

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Oct. 1, 2025.

Kayla Fay HUSTON is wanted for theft under $5,000.

HUSTON is described as a Caucasian, 35-year-old female, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #WK2025-20447

