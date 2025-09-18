Kelowna's most wanted
Photo: Crime Stoppers
Jennifer Anastasia Jaeggle
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Sept. 18, 2025.
Jennifer Anastasia JAEGGLE is wanted for failing to comply with probation order.
JAEGGLE is described as a Caucasian 26-year-old female, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 122 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.
RCMP File #2024-6385
This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.
More Crime Stoppers articles
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.
Previous Stories
- Kelowna's most wanted Dec 18
- Kelowna's most wanted Dec 17
- Kelowna's most wanted Dec 11
- Kelowna's most wanted Dec 10
- Kelowna's most wanted Dec 3
- Kelowna's most wanted Nov 28
- Kelowna' most wanted Nov 19
- Kelowna's most wanted Nov 13
- Kelowna's most wanted Nov 7
- Kelowna's most wanted Oct 30
- Kelowna's most wanted Oct 22
- Kelowna's most wanted Oct 17
© 2025 Castanet.net