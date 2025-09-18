Kelowna's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Jennifer Anastasia Jaeggle

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Sept. 18, 2025.

Jennifer Anastasia JAEGGLE is wanted for failing to comply with probation order.

JAEGGLE is described as a Caucasian 26-year-old female, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 122 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-6385

