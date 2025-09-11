Photo: Crime Stoppers Tamara Michelle Lepine

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Sept. 9, 2025.

Tamara Michelle LEPINE is wanted for MVA, driving while prohibited.

LEPINE is described as a Caucasian, 42-year-old female, five-foot, five-inches. tall and 199 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-27538

