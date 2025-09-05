Photo: Crime Stoppers Paul Joseph Bessette

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Sept. 2, 2025.

Paul Joseph BESSETTE is wanted for breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence and for failing to comply with a probation order.

BESSETTE is described as a Caucasian 45-year-old male, five-feet, 11-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-46794

