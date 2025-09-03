Photo: Crime Stoppers Richard Vernon Provost

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Sept. 2, 2025.

Richard Vernon PROVOST is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

PROVOST is described as a Caucasian 52-year-old male, six-feet, two-inch tall and 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-28089

