Photo: Crime Stoppers Sarek Jane Desaulniers

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 17, 2025.

Sarek Jane DESAULNIERS is wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

DESAULNIERS is described as a Caucasian, 31-year-old female, five-feet, six-inches tall and 124pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-31731

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.