Photo: Crime Stoppers Friedrich Georg Eigelshoven

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 17, 2025.

Friedrich Georg EIGELSHOVEN is wanted for robbery, utter threats to cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and resisting-obstructing peace officer.

EIGELSHOVEN is described as a Caucasian, 41-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches. tall and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-19785

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.