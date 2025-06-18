Photo: Crime Stoppers Kieran Alexander Schultz

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 17, 2025.

Kieran Alexander SCHULTZ is wanted for assault, assault by choking, mischief under $5,000, and assault causing bodily harm.

SCHULTZ is described as an Indigenous, 24-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-71819

