Photo: Crime Stoppers Robert Geza POLYAK

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 3, 2025.

Robert Geza POLYAK is wanted on three counts of possession for trafficking.

POLYAK is described as a Caucasian 49-year-old male, six-feet tall and 181 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-76539

