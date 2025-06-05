Photo: Crime Stoppers Serge James Gunst

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 3, 2025.

Serge James GUNST is wanted on two counts of theft under $5,000, breach of undertaking, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

GUNST is described as a Caucasian 33-year-old male, six-feet, three-inches tall and 201 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-24361

