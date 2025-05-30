Photo: Contributed David Andrew Dafoe

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 27, 2025.

David Andrew DAFOE is wanted on two counts of failing to comply with probation order.

DAFOE is described as a Caucasian 53-year-old male, five-feet 10-inches tall and 275 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-56846

