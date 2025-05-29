Photo: Contributed Jesi Nadine Meier

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 27, 2025.

Jesi Nadine MEIER is wanted for theft under $5,000.

MEIER is described as a Caucasian 34-year-old female, five-feet 10-inches tall and 119 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-2415

