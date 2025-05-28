Photo: Contributed Keegan Matthew Bone-Swan

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 27, 2025.

Keegan Matthew BONE-SWAN is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order and three counts of theft under $5,000.

BONE-SWAN is described as an Indigenous 28-year-old male, six-feet and a half-inch tall and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-56444

