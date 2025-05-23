Photo: Crime Stoppers Amy Elaine Logan

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 20, 2025.

Amy Elaine LOGAN is wanted for breach of a release order and driving while prohibited.

LOGAN is described as a Caucasian 47-year-old female, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 141pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-20325

