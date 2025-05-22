Photo: Crime Stoppers Jeffrey Nickolas Koftinoff

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 20, 2025.

Jeffrey Nickolas KOFTINOFF is wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000, possessing an instrument for breaking and entering and driving while prohibited.

KOFTINOFF is described as a Caucasian 54-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-28603

