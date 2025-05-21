Photo: Crime Stoppers Dustin Jared Lohse

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 20, 2025.

Dustin Jared LOHSE is wanted for breach of release order and two counts of aggravated assault.

LOHSE is described as a Caucasian 36-year-old male, five-feet, 10.5-inches tall and 188 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-21615

