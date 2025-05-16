Photo: Crime Stoppers Amanda Jean Wanamaker

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 13, 2025.

Amanda Jean WANAMAKER is wanted for theft under $5,000.

WANAMAKER is described as an Indigenous 42-year-old female, five-feet, five-inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-13348

