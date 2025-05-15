Photo: Crime Stoppers Waylon Oscar Pelttari

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 13, 2025.

Waylon Oscar PELTTARI is wanted for robbery and theft under $5,000.

PELTTARI is described as a Caucasian 34-year-old male, six-feet tall and 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-45463

