Photo: Crime Stoppers Christian Paul-Michael Marsden

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 13, 2025.

Christian Paul-Michael MARSDEN is wanted for breach of a release order.

MARSDEN is described as a Caucasian 23-year-old male, six-feet tall and 181 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-24305

