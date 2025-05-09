Photo: Crimes Stoppers Kelowna' most wanted is Ryan Nicholas Larson Chartrand

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 6, 2025.

Ryan Nicholas Larson CHARTRAND is wanted for assault.

CHARTRAND is described as a Caucasian 39-year-old male, five-feet, 11-inches tall and 201 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-70571

