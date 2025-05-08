Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Steven Richard Robinson

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 6, 2025.

Steven Richard ROBINSON is wanted for assault and two counts of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

ROBINSON is described as a Caucasian 24-year-old male, six-feet, one-inches tall and 196 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-61508

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.