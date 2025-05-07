Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Scott Frank Carl Chambers.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 6, 2025.

Scott Frank Carl CHAMBERS is wanted for two counts of sexual assault and theft under $5,000.

CHAMBERS is described as a Caucasian 43-year-old male, six feet tall and 186 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #WK2020-58704

