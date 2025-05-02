Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Keegan Mathew Bone-Swan.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 29, 2025.

Keegan Mathew BONE-SWAN is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

BONE-SWAN is described as an indigenous 28-year-old male, six-feet and one-half-inch tall and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-56444

