Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 29, 2025.

Isaac McAdam LOUNSBERRY is wanted on two counts of uttering threats causing bodily harm.

LOUNSBERRY is described as a Caucasian 30-year-old male, six-feet, three-inches tall and 201 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-51941

