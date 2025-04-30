Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Quentin Everett GUSS

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 29, 2025.

Quentin Everett GUSS is wanted for assault.

GUSS is described as a non-Caucasian 31-year-old male, six feet tall and 221 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-19384

