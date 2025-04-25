Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Ivory Saleen Prince.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in effect as of April 22, 2025.

Ivory Saleen PRINCE is wanted for DNA authorization.

PRINCE is described as a Caucasian 22-year-old male, five-feet, five-inches tall and 146 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #25-07701

