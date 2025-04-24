Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Maxwell Harrison Hatten

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 22, 2025.

Maxwell Harrison HATTEN is wanted for assault and mischief under $5,000.

HATTEN is described as a Caucasian 35-year-old male, five-feet, 10-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-27604

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.