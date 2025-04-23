Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Robert Gordon Donovan.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 22, 2025.

Robert Gordon DONOVAN is wanted on six counts of possession for trafficking, two counts of personation with intent, two counts of resist-obstruct peace officer and two counts of flight from police.

DONOVAN is described as a Caucasian 35-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-76018

