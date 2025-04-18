Photo: Contributed Kelowna most wanted is Naomi Louise Baptiste Cawston.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 15, 2025.

Naomi Louise BAPTISTE CAWSTON is wanted for being in dwelling without excuse.

BAPTISTE CAWSTON is described as an Indigenous 29-year-old female, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 139 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-59807

