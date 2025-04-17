Photo: Contributed Kelowna's most wanted is Jordan Thomas Edwards Bouvette.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 15, 2025.

Jordan Thomas Edwards BOUVETTE is wanted for B&E and committing an offence.

BOUVETTE is described as a Caucasian 28-year-old male, six feet tall and 141 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-70334

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.