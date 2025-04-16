Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kevin Russell Wilcox

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 15, 2025.

Kevin Russell WILCOX is wanted for breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence, possessing an instrument for breaking and entering, disguising his face with intent to commit a crime.

WILCOX is described as a Caucasian 36-year-old male, five-feet, 11-inches tall and 153 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #WK2020-15256

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.