Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Travis Jake Billyboy

Crime Stoppers is asking forthe public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 8, 2025.

Travis Jake BILLYBOY is wanted on two counts of theft under $5,000 and assault.

BILLYBOY is described as an Indigenous 40-year-old male, six-feet, two-inches tall and 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-904

