Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 8, 2025.

James Dean SALVINO is wanted on four counts of assault with weapon, four counts of uttering threats, two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and making or possessing explosives.

SALVINO is described as a Caucasian 34-year-old male, six feet tall and 170 lpounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-6584

