Kelowna's Most Wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is James Stewart Turner.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 4, 2025.

James Stewart TURNER is wanted for possession for the purpose of distribution, possession for the purpose of selling, resist/obstruct a peace officer, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm.

TURNER is described as a Caucasian 46-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 155 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-40721

