Photo: Contributed Kelowna most wanted is Justin James Alden

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 25, 2025.

Justin James ALDEN is wanted for taking-occupying a vehicle without consent.

ALDEN is described as a Caucasian 35-year-old male, five-feet, 10-inches tall and 161 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #WK2023-20867

