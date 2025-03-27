Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kyle Aaron Matthew Brown

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 25, 2025.

Kyle Aaron Matthew BROWN is wanted on two counts of impaired operation of vehicle and dangerous operation of vehicle.

BROWN is described as a Caucasian 31-year-old male, five-feet, 8 1/2-inches tall and 117 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2020-8842

