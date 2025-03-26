Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kyle Andrew Permes

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 25, 2025.

Kyle Andrew PERMES is wanted on five counts of possession of drugs for trafficking, careless storage of firearm, and possession of a firearm without registration.

PERMES is described as a Caucasian 32-year-old male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-71159

