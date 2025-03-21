Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Lacey Victoria Penner

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 18, 2025.

Lacey Victoria PENNER is wanted for assault.

PENNER is described as a Caucasian 41-year-old female, five-feet, six-inches tall and 104 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-70532

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.